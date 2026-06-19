Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Reds On June 19

Bellinger is hitting for a .275 BA, .369 OBP and .479 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 45 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs (11th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

The Reds will send Rhett Lowder (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.