Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Red Sox On June 7

Bellinger is hitting for a .269 BA, .371 OBP and .462 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 37 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs (18th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (2-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.

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