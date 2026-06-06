Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Red Sox On June 6

Bellinger is hitting for a .269 BA, .371 OBP and .462 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 37 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.37 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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