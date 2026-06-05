Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Red Sox On June 5

Bellinger is hitting for a .273 BA, .373 OBP and .468 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 37 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

The Red Sox are sending Sonny Gray (6-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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