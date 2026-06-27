Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Red Sox On June 27

Bellinger is hitting for a .264 BA, .360 OBP and .452 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 46 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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