Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Rays On May 22

Bellinger is hitting for a .268 BA, .380 OBP and .469 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 31 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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