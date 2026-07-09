Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On July 9

Bellinger is hitting for a .245 BA, .339 OBP and .414 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 46 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.78 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.