Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Rays On July 8

Bellinger is hitting for a .248 BA, .343 OBP and .419 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 46 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.05 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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