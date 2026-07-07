Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On July 7

Bellinger is hitting for a .248 BA, .344 OBP and .421 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 46 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (5-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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