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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On July 6

Cody Bellinger and his New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, July 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .251 BA, .348 OBP and .426 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 46 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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