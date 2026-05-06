Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On May 6

Bellinger is hitting for a .283 BA, .377 OBP and .512 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 22 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 26 runs (18th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded four steals on five attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.