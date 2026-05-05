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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Rangers On May 5

Cody Bellinger and his New York Yankees will square off against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .274 BA, .367 OBP and .492 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 22 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Bellinger has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a triple) against the Orioles.

Jacob deGrom (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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