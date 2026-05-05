Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Rangers On May 5

Bellinger is hitting for a .274 BA, .367 OBP and .492 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 22 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Bellinger has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a triple) against the Orioles.

Jacob deGrom (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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