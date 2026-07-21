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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Pirates On July 21

Cody Bellinger and his New York Yankees will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .255 BA, .344 OBP and .416 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 51 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.77 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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