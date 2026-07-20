Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Pirates On July 20

Bellinger is hitting for a .255 BA, .345 OBP and .417 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 49 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Braxton Ashcraft (9-3) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Pirates in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 113 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.

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