Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Orioles On May 13

Bellinger is hitting for a .280 BA, .387 OBP and .487 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 26 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (1-5) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.