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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Orioles On May 11

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .292 BA, .393 OBP and .507 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .900 and he has scored 25 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs (15th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Brandon Young (3-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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