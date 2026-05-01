Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Orioles On May 1

Bellinger is hitting for a .241 BA, .344 OBP and .380 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 18 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Bellinger has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Cade Povich will start for the Orioles, his first this season.

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