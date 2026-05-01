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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Orioles On May 1

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .241 BA, .344 OBP and .380 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 18 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Bellinger has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Cade Povich will start for the Orioles, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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