Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Nationals On July 12

Bellinger is hitting for a .250 BA, .341 OBP and .416 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 47 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.

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