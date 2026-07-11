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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Nationals On July 11

Cody Bellinger and his New York Yankees will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .250 BA, .342 OBP and .415 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 47 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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