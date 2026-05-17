Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Mets On May 17

Bellinger is hitting for a .262 BA, .364 OBP and .457 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 27 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs (15th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.