Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Mets On May 16
Cody Bellinger and his New York Yankees will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Bellinger is hitting for a .270 BA, .374 OBP and .472 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 27 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs (12th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Huascar Brazoban (2-1) starts for the Mets, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.