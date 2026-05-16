Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Mets On May 16

Bellinger is hitting for a .270 BA, .374 OBP and .472 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 27 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs (12th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban (2-1) starts for the Mets, his third this season.

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