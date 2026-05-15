Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Mets On May 15

Bellinger is hitting for a .273 BA, .378 OBP and .474 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 26 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs (13th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Clay Holmes gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

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