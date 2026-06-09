FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Guardians On June 9

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .276 BA, .373 OBP and .474 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 38 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs (14th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News