Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Guardians On June 9

Bellinger is hitting for a .276 BA, .373 OBP and .474 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 38 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs (14th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.