Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Guardians On June 8

Bellinger is hitting for a .273 BA, .373 OBP and .476 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 38 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 41 runs (15th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Gavin Williams (9-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.