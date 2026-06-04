Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Guardians On June 4

Bellinger is hitting for a .272 BA, .373 OBP and .470 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 37 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2 with two RBIs) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.25 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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