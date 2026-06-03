Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Guardians On June 3

Bellinger is hitting for a .274 BA, .379 OBP and .474 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 37 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 38 runs (19th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.