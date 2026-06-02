Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Guardians On June 2

Bellinger is hitting for a .271 BA, .378 OBP and .476 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 37 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 38 runs (15th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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