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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Guardians On June 10

Cody Bellinger and his New York Yankees will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .272 BA, .371 OBP and .468 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 38 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs (15th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Parker Messick (6-2) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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