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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Dodgers On July 18

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .254 BA, .344 OBP and .419 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 49 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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