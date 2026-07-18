Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Dodgers On July 18

Bellinger is hitting for a .254 BA, .344 OBP and .419 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 49 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.