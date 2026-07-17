Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Dodgers On July 17

Bellinger is hitting for a .254 BA, .345 OBP and .421 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 49 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 3 with a double against the Nationals.

Roki Sasaki (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.33 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

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