Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Brewers On May 8

Bellinger is hitting for a .299 BA, .394 OBP and .530 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs (10th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

Jacob Misiorowski makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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