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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Brewers On May 10

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .289 BA, .385 OBP and .507 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 24 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs (13th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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