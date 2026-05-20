Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Blue Jays On May 20

Bellinger is hitting for a .272 BA, .380 OBP and .474 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 30 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 32 runs (15th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.