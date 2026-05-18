Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Blue Jays On May 18

Bellinger is hitting for a .265 BA, .375 OBP and .458 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 29 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs (19th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Patrick Corbin (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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