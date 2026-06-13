Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On June 13

Bellinger is hitting for a .270 BA, .369 OBP and .475 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 40 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 45 runs (16th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Kevin Gausman (4-4) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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