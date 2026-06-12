Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On June 12

Bellinger is hitting for a .272 BA, .372 OBP and .469 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 39 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs (17th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Guardians.

Trey Yesavage (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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