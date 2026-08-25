Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Astros On Aug. 25

Bellinger is hitting for a .259 BA, .349 OBP and .418 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 53 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

The Astros will look to Ethan Pecko (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.