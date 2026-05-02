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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On May 2

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mayo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .165 BA, .239 OBP and .316 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .555 and he has scored eight runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Ryan Weathers (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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