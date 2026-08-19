Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 19
Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Mayo has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .214 BA, .278 OBP and .445 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 44 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Yankees.
Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.