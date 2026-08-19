Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 19

Mayo is hitting for a .214 BA, .278 OBP and .445 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 44 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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