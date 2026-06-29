Coby Mayo And Orioles Play White Sox On June 29

Mayo is hitting for a .190 BA, .260 OBP and .376 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 27 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.71 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

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