Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On White Sox On July 1

Mayo is hitting for a .190 BA, .260 OBP and .376 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 27 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Noah Schultz (2-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.82 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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