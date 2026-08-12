Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Twins On Aug. 12

Mayo is hitting for a .214 BA, .278 OBP and .436 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 39 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.23 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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