Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Twins On Aug. 11

Mayo is hitting for a .217 BA, .278 OBP and .440 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 39 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Twins.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (7-3) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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