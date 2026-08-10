Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Twins On Aug. 10

Mayo is hitting for a .212 BA, .275 OBP and .436 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 38 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a triple) against the Rangers.

Dean Kremer (1-4 with a 5.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

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