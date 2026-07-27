Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On July 27
Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mayo has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .196 BA, .262 OBP and .400 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 33 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Braves.
Keider Montero (7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.