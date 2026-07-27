Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On July 27

Mayo is hitting for a .196 BA, .262 OBP and .400 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 33 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Keider Montero (7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season.

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