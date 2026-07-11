Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Royals On July 11

Mayo is hitting for a .191 BA, .263 OBP and .382 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 28 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (5-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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