Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Reds On July 5

Mayo is hitting for a .188 BA, .256 OBP and .371 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 27 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 1, when he went 0 for 3 against the White Sox.

Nick Lodolo (2-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.

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