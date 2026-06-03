Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Red Sox On June 3

Mayo is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .379 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 18 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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