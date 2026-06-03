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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Red Sox On June 3

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Mayo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .379 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 18 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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