Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Red Sox On June 2

Mayo is hitting for a .199 BA, .274 OBP and .362 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 17 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Connelly Early (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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