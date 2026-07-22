Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Red Sox On July 22

Mayo is hitting for a .196 BA, .264 OBP and .400 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 31 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox have not named a starting pitcher.

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